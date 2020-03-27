Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $23.54 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,541,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.16% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. 104,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.24. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.