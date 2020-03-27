Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New Investment in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 489,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.44% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 437,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

