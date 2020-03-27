Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 13,734 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 4,126,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,427. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.