Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $29,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $9.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.15. 1,504,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,610. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.30.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.