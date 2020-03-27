Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.04% of WD-40 worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WD-40 by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.27. 203,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,855. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.34. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

