Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,401 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,807. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

