Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 10,465 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 10,620,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,866,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

