Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,863 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

ETN traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 2,621,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

