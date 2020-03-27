Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 173,234 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,234 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.95% of Marcus & Millichap worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,383,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 210,650 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 393,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MMI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 233,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,345. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.