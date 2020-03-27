Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 219,353 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 219,353 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,222,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,712,078. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

