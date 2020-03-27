Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 26,572 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.20% of ExlService worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $57,552.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,619. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 433,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

