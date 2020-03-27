Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,865 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $19.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

