Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 49,240 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,240 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,695,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

