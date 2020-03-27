Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 498 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Mercadolibre worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 299,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $18.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.43. The company had a trading volume of 578,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.60.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

