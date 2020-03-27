Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 5,221 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.95. The company had a trading volume of 885,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,625. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

