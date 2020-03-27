Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 949 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of NetEase worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NTES stock traded down $16.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,613. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.59. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

