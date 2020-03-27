Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $24.21 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 628,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.11% of XP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $8,336,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,001,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 954,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,101. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

