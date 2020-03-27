Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of SYSCO worth $24,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after purchasing an additional 866,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE SYY traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $50.45. 9,235,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.