Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $188,662.39 and $595.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.04738671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

