Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Starbucks worth $1,633,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,749,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368,298. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

