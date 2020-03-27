Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23,676.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,749,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

