Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.