Startcoin (START) Hits Market Capitalization of $182,507.57

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Startcoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. Startcoin has a total market cap of $182,507.57 and approximately $192.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

