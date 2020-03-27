StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 27th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,816. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

