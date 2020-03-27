Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $151,413.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.90 or 0.03342955 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,609,308 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

