Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 27th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Joshua T. Davis purchased 32,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $218,955.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,241.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 349,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

