Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STML. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

STML traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 587,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $815,230 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 151,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

