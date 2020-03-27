Steven B. Wolgin Buys 2,000 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 199,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 million, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

