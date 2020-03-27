Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 399,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,120. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

