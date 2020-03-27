Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,916 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 881,599 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Masco by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $24,968,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

