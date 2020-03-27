Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,639 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,056,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 31,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

