Stifel Financial Corp Buys 42,632 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 235,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 137,023 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after buying an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. 337,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

