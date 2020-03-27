Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 574,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 114,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock worth $7,745,966 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

