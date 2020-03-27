Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. 771,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

