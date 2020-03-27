Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of SkyWest worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 72,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.61.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.