Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.75 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.46. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,932. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

