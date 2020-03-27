Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 426,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

