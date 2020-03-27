Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 742,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $7,865,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,506 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

