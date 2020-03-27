Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. 326,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,112. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

