Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.82 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 279,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,119,000 after buying an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Trex stock traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 910,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,134. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

