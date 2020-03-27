Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.49. 34,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.45. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

