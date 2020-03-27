Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after buying an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 414,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

