Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

