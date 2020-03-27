Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,948 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 613,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,293,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

