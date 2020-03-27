Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 18,097,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,442,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

