Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.54% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PTIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 123,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.