Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,370 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 109.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE INGR traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

