Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,787 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. 64,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $524,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $30,352,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

