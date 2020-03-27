Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,715 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. 131,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,517. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

