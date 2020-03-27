Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 117,016 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

